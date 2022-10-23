Watkins (hamstring) is active Week 7 against Washington.

It has been a quick turnaround for Watkins, who was activated from IR on Saturday and given a questionable tag for the matchup. He'll ultimately end up suiting up for the first time since Week 2, bolstering a wide receiving corps in need of depth following the loss of Randall Cobb (ankle). Still, it wouldn't be surprising to see him working behind Allen Lazard and Romeo Doubs with respect to snap count and targets.

