Watkins caught all three of his targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 23-7 loss to the Vikings.

Watkins secured each pass thrown his way, but he still didn't make a very significant impact despite teammate Allen Lazard (ankle) sitting out. Overall, though, Green Bay's offense struggled Sunday, leaving great room for improvement heading into Week 2's matchup versus the Bears. While tailbacks Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon profile as key playmakers, it remains to be seen who the Packers' most consistent receivers will be, as veterans like Watkins, Lazard and Randall Cobb are joined by rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs as the team strives to replace superstar Davante Adams.