Watkins (hamstring) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, opening a 21-day practice window, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Watkins won't be listed on the Packers' injury reports until he's moved back to the active roster, but coach Matt LaFleur revealed Wednesday morning that the wideout will be a limited participant Wednesday in his return to practice. LaFleur isn't sure if Watkins will be available for Sunday's game at Washington -- a contest slot receiver Randall Cobb (ankle) is expected to miss. With Cobb likely out at least two or three games, Watkins could step back into a top-three spot without stopping Allen Lazard or Romeo Doubs from staying heavily involved.
