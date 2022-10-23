Watkins (hamstring) is expected to play Sunday against the Commanders, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Watkins was activated off IR on Saturday and is listed as questionable for the contest, but it appears as though he'll be back in action Sunday for the first time since Week 2. In the process, he'll provide QB Aaron Rodgers with an experienced option at wideout alongside Allen Lazard and Romeo Doubs, though it remains to be seen how heavy a workload Watkins is destined to log in in his anticipated Week 7 return.