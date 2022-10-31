Watkins was targeted once and caught one pass for three yards in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Bills.

Watkins started Sunday's contest and finished a clear second among Packers wideouts with 52 snaps, but after catching a pass on the third play of the game he did not see even one more thrown his direction. He will have a favorable matchup when the Packers travel to Detroit in Week 9, but given that he has racked up only 150 yards in the four games he has appeared in -- with over a third of those coming on one Week 2 reception -- there is not a lot for fantasy players to hang their hats on.