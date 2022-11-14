Watkins caught all three of his targets for 47 yards in Sunday's 31-28 win over Dallas.

Watkins turned in his best performance since Week 2 when he had 93 yards on three receptions. The 2014 first-round pick has struggled to find success with his new club despite Green Bay's desperate need for reliable receivers. Watkins should continue to operate no lower than third on the receiver depth chart while Romeo Doubs (ankle) and Randall Cobb (ankle) are sidelined, but fantasy managers shouldn't expect a whole lot from the veteran against the Titans on Thursday.