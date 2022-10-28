Watkins (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Buffalo.
Watkins caught two of four targets for 38 yards in his return to the lineup for the Week 7 loss to Washington, and he could see work Sunday night with Allen Lazard (shoulder) unavailable. Watkins and Romeo Doubs are the safest best to take WR snaps for the Packers, but Christian Watson (questionable - hamstring), Samori Toure and Amari Rodgers could also have roles. None is an especially strong fantasy play against one of the top defenses in the NFL.
