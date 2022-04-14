The Packers and Watkins agreed to terms on a one-year contract Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
After visiting Green Bay earlier Thursday, Watkins will join the fifth organization of his career. The eight-year pro doesn't turn 29 until June, but he's also missed multiple games in all but two seasons so far. In his most recent stop in Baltimore last year, Watkins hauled in 27 of 49 passes for 394 yards and one touchdown in 13 appearances. With the Packers, he'll join a receiving corps in dire need of a boost after the team dealt Davante Adams to the Raiders and Marquez Valdes-Scantling moved on to the Chiefs this offseason.