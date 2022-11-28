Watkins played four snaps and was not targeted in Sunday's 40-33 loss to the Eagles.

Watkins played at least 20 snaps in all seven of the games he'd appeared in prior to Week 12, but he was nearly eliminated from the game plan Sunday as the Packers chose to use more multi-tight end sets. It will be tough for him to provide any help for fantasy players in his current role, as the Packers still have a bye on the schedule and have more reason to give snaps to younger wideouts like Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs (ankle).