Watkins (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday.
In his return from a four-game absence this past Sunday at Washington, Watkins mostly was invisible in the Packers' passing game outside of a 28-yard catch on the final do-or-die possession. As such, it's no surprise that he's being listed with the same hamstring injury that forced the absence. Watkins will have two more chances to get back to full before the team potentially hands him a designation for Sunday's visit to Buffalo.
