Watkins (hamstring) didn't practice Thursday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Watkins was one of four Packers wide receivers missing from Thursday's practice, along with Allen Lazard (ankle), Christian Watson (hamstring) and Randall Cobb (illness). Romeo Doubs is the top healthy wide receiver for Green Bay heading into a daunting Week 3 matchup against the Buccaneers defense.
More News
-
Packers' Sammy Watkins: Tending to hamstring issue•
-
Packers' Sammy Watkins: Racks up 93 yards in Week 2•
-
Packers' Sammy Watkins: Catches three passes•
-
Packers' Sammy Watkins: Not expected to play Thursday•
-
Packers' Sammy Watkins: Unlikely to suit up Friday•
-
Packers' Sammy Watkins: Sees ample action in scrimmage•