Watkins (hamstring) didn't practice Thursday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Watkins was one of four Packers wide receivers missing from Thursday's practice, along with Allen Lazard (ankle), Christian Watson (hamstring) and Randall Cobb (illness). Romeo Doubs is the top healthy wide receiver for Green Bay heading into a daunting Week 3 matchup against the Buccaneers defense.

