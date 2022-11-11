Watkins (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Watkins sat out Wednesday's practice and took the field only as a limited capacity in sessions Thursday and Friday, but his lack of a designation heading into the Week 10 matchup suggests that his restrictions were mostly for maintenance purposes. Though he's produced only two receptions despite playing more than three-quarters of the Packers' snaps on offense in both of the past two games, Watkins should continue to see plenty of playing time Sunday while Randall Cobb (ankle) remains on injured reserve and with Romeo Doubs (ankle) facing a 4-to-6-week recovery timeline.