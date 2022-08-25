Watkins isn't slated to play in Thursday's preseason game in Kansas City, Mike Spofford and Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site report.

Along with Watkins, fellow wide receivers Allen Lazard, Christian Watson (knee) and Randall Cobb aren't suiting up, meaning none of the quartet will see game action until a Week 1 matchup Sunday, Sept. 11 at Minnesota.