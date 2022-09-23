Watkins (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Tampa Bay, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Watkins opened Week 3 prep with a limited practice before sitting out entirely Thursday and Friday. While Watkins won't suit up this weekend, Allen Lazard (ankle) will be available, and Randall Cobb (illness) and Christian Watson (hamstring) are questionable. If one or both of Cobb and Watson are limited or out Sunday, Romeo Doubs would be in line for elevated snap and target shares opposite Lazard.