The Packers placed Watkins (undisclosed) on the active/non-football injury list Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
In their attempt to navigate life without Davante Adams, the Packers' most notable splash among veteran options at wide receiver this offseason was Watkins. Watkins got some run with Aaron Rodgers and the first-team offense during mandatory minicamp in June, but his first practice of training camp will be delayed until he gains medical clearance to get on the field. Watkins has played only one full season as a pro back in his rookie 2014 campaign with the Bills, missing a combined 30 games over the last seven years.