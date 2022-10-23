Watkins (hamstring) brought in two of four targets for 36 yards in the Packers' 23-21 loss to the Commanders on Sunday.

The veteran couldn't make much of an impact even with Randall Cobb (IR-ankle) out of action, with his biggest reception (28 yards) coming on Green Bay's last drive on a contested catch. Watkins could play an important role for the struggling Aaron Rodgers during Cobb's multi-game absence, and he'll aim to boost his numbers against his former Bills squad in a Week 8 Sunday night road battle.