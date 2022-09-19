Watkins caught three of four targets for 93 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Bears.

No other Packer reach 40 yards receiving and Watkins' four targets were enough for sole possession of the team lead, so he was the most productive receiver in a run-first Green Bay offense against Chicago. Most of the veteran wideout's yards came on a 55-yard catch in the fourth quarter. The Packers will likely have to pass more in Week 3 against a Tampa Bay defense that's terrific against the run, which could mean more targets for Watkins in a Packers receiving corps that has yet to establish a clear pecking order.