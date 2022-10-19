Watkins (hamstring) is coming off injured reserve and will be a limited practice participant Wednesday, with coach Matt LaFleur cautioning that the wideout won't necessarily play Sunday against the Commanders, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Watkins missed the past four games but was able to run routes on the field during pregame warmups ahead of the 27-10 loss to New York this past Sunday. Slot receiver Randall Cobb is expected to miss 2-to-4 weeks after spraining his ankle in the loss, potentially opening the door for Watkins to occupy a top-three role without displacing Allen Lazard or Romeo Doubs. The other options would be Christian Watson (who missed Weeks 3 and 6 with a hamstring injury), or else Amari Rodgers or Samori Toure.