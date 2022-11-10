Watkins (knee) was limited at Thursday's practice.

One day removed from sitting out due to a knee issue, Watkins was back on the field with a cap on his reps. On Wednesday, coach Matt LaFleur relayed to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that "bumps and bruises" are partly to blame for Watkins' lacking production over the last three games, which followed an IR stint due to a hamstring injury. While Watkins is trending in the right direction, he still may enter the weekend with a designation for Sunday's game against the Cowboys. If he's available to the Packers, Watkins will be part of the solution with rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs in line to miss 4-to-6 weeks due to a high-ankle sprain, along with Allen Lazard (shoulder) -- who was limited in both Week 10 sessions so far -- and Christian Watson, among others.