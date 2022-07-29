Watkins, who had been on the active/non-football injury list with a hamstring injury, returned to practice Friday.

Now that he's back on the field, Watkins will look to cement a key role in a Green Bay wide receiving corps that is looking for ways to fill the void created by the offseason departure of Davante Adams. If the 29-year-old can develop good chemistry with QB Aaron Rodgers, Watkins has a path to fantasy utility, provided he can stay healthy. Also vying for depth chart slotting among the team's WRs are Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Christian Watson (knee), Amari Rodgers and Romeo Doubs.