Watkins played seven snaps and was not targeted in Sunday's 28-19 victory over the Bears.

A key block from Watkins sprung fellow wideout Christian Watson's game-clinching 46-yard touchdown run with just under two minutes to play, but he finished without a reception for a third straight game and without a target for the second time is as many weeks. Watkins finished fifth among Packers wideouts in snaps in Week 13, and he could fall one spot further when the Packers next take the field in Week 15, as another receiver -- Romeo Doubs (ankle) should be ready to get back on the field by then.