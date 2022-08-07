Watkins played extensively with the first team during Green Bay's Family Night event Friday, according to acmepackingcompany.com.

Watkins missed the early portion of camp with a hamstring injury, but he got in about a week's worth of work leading up to Friday's glorified scrimmage and wound up seeing more first-team snaps -- most of those came on the boundary -- than any skill player other than Allen Lazard. Watkins might not see much action in the preseason, as neither veterans nor regulars have seem much time in exhibition games under head coach Matt LaFleur. There was talk earlier in the summer that Watkins was not a lock to be on the team in Week 1, but as things stand it appears he will play a key role for the Packers out of the gate.