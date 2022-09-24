Watkins (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
This comes as somewhat of a surprise. After a breakout Week 2, Watkins practiced in limited fashion Wednesday with a hamstring injury. The injury took a turn for the worse from there as the veteran receiver missed practice both Thursday and Friday before being ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. The Packers have been noticeably withholding when it comes to injuries with ambiguous timelines, but hopefully more information regarding Watkins' return this season will trickle out over the coming weeks.
