Coach Matt LaFleur said "the goal" is for Watkins (undisclosed) to practice Friday, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Watkins appears set for activation from the non-football injury list Friday, which would allow him to rejoin training camp activities and continue establishing chemistry with new quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The 29-year-old wideout is facing clear opportunity to earn a starting role in Green Bay's offense this season, so it would be encouraging to see him return without missing much time. Meanwhile, rookie first-round pick Christian Watson (knee) remains on the PUP list.