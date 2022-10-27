Watkins (hamstring) was limited at Thursday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
The same can be said for rookie second-rounder Christian Watson (hamstring), while top wide receiver Allen Lazard told Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette on Thursday that he likely won't be available Sunday in Buffalo. Assuming Watkins and/or Watson are able to suit up this weekend, they'll join rookie fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs as the primary options at the position for Aaron Rodgers (right thumb).
