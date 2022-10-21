Coach Matt LaFleur said Friday that it's "up in air" whether Watkins (knee) will be activated from injured reserve for Sunday's game at Washington, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

The Packers can wait until Saturday to activate Watkins, who was designated Wednesday to return from IR and has been practicing this week. Fellow Green Bay wideouts Christian Watson (hamstring) and Randall Cobb (ankle) haven't been practicing, with the latter expected to miss 2-to-4 weeks after spraining his ankle in a Week 6 loss to the Jets. Prior to his IR stint, Watkins played 67 and 65 percent of offensive snaps in Weeks 1-2, catching six of seven targets for 111 yards. He might just be the No. 3 receiver if he returns this Sunday, as Allen Lazard and Romeo Doubs have handled at least 86 percent of snaps and five or more targets apiece in four straight games.