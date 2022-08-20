Watkins isn't in line to play in Friday's preseason game versus the Saints, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Watkins has yet to make an appearance during exhibition, like the vast majority of Packers starters on both sides of the ball. He'll be joined on the sideline by Allen Lazard, Christian Watson (knee) and Randall Cobb, giving Romeo Doubs, Amari Rodgers, Juwann Winfree and Samori Toure opportunities to work with third-year signal-caller Jordan Love.