Toure was targeted four times and caught one pass for 37 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Bills.

Toure was shut out for most of Sunday's contest, but he did reach the end zone for the first time as a professional late in the final frame. With a credited start and a score on his ledger over the last two weeks, his stock is on the rise a bit. However, even with the Packers shorthanded at his position, Toure did not play more than 15 snaps in either contest, so he's going to need to spend more time on the field to have a chance to be a fantasy factor.