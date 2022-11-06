Toure pulled in two of four targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 15-9 loss to the Lions.

Starting wideout Romeo Dobbs (ankle) was carted off the field in the first half, so Toure saw his role elevated for the second week in a row. The seventh-round rookie was unable to reproduce last week's trip to the end zone, but he has now seen four targets in consecutive games. If Dobbs -- who was seen on crutches after the game -- is forced to miss next week's tilt against the Cowboys, Toure could generate enough targets for those in deeper formats or as a flier in DFS tournaments.