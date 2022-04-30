The Packers selected Toure in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 258th overall.

This is an interesting late-round dart from Green Bay as it looks to fill out its receiver room. Toure played one year at Nebraska after starring at Montana earlier in his career. He led the Cornhuskers in receiving with 898 yards and added five touchdowns. Toure has workable athleticism at 6-foot, 191 pounds with 4.44 speed as recorded at Nebraska's Pro Day. He's not a lock to make the roster, but he should not be counted out given his success at every level that he's played.