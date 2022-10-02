Toure (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's contest against the Patriots, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Toure was unable to suit up when Green Bay's receiving corps was banged-up recently, but only Sammy Watkins (hamstring, IR) isn't healthy at the moment, and the 2022 seventh-rounder still is unavailable to the offense. This may be Toure's reality as a rookie, while Allen Lazard, Romeo Doubs, Randall Cobb, Christian Watson and Amari Rodgers serve as Aaron Rodgers' options at wide receiver Sunday.