Toure (coach's decision) won't suit up against the Buccaneers on Sunday, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Toure logged 18 offensive snaps last week against the Giants, seeing his most work since Week 3. He reeled in two of four targets for 22 yards in the loss to New York, but he won't suit up one week later. Christian Watson is inactive Sunday due to a hamstring injury, but Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) will play, and Green Bay also elevated Bo Melton from the practice squad Saturday to serve as additional wide-receiver depth.