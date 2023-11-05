Toure (coach's decision) will not play Sunday against the Rams, Mike Spofford of the team's official site reports.

The wide receiver played in the Packers' first seven games of the season but his snap count fell from a peak of 30 in Week 3 to less than 10 the last three games. Toure has five catches for 62 yards this season. The 2022 seventh-round pick is not a contributor on special teams either.