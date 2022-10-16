site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Packers' Samori Toure: Not playing Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Toure (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Jets.
Toure has yet to play this season. The rookie will continue trying to earn a chance to suit up, with his next opportunity being against the Commanders in Week 7.
