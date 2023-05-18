Toure may end up competing with rookie Jayden Reed for the No. 3 receiver job, Matt Schneidman of the Athletic reports.

Toure was a seventh-round pick last year and stuck with the Packers, but he saw only 112 snaps and 10 targets in 11 games while fellow rookies Christian Watson (second round) and Romeo Doubs (fourth round) both enjoyed extended runs as starters. Those two are back with QB Jordan Love for 2023, while 2022 team target leader Allen Lazard and long-time slot man Randall Cobb are off in New York with Aaron Rodgers. It all adds up to a nice opportunity for the 25-year-old Toure, who nonetheless looks like the underdog in a hypothetical competition against Reed, an incoming second-round pick and seemingly a more natural fit in the slot.