Toure was targeted four times and caught two passes for 22 yards in Monday's 24-22 loss to the Giants.

Toure suited up Monday with fellow wideout Christian Watson (hamstring) unavailable, and with another receiver -- Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) -- leaving the game, Toure wound up playing his most snaps in a game since Week 3. He could be needed for more again in Week 15 if Green Bay is again shorthanded at his position.