Toure played 12 snaps on offense in Sunday's 31-28 overtime victory over the Cowboys but was not targeted.

Toure had a bit of momentum heading into Week 10, but that came to a halt, as he did not see a pass in his direction and played eight fewer snaps than Sammy Watkins -- who finished a distant third in the snap count department behind Allen Lazard and Christian Watson. Toure will remain in the mix as long as fellow wideouts Romeo Doubs (ankle) and Randall Cobb (ankle) are sidelined, but given how Watson fared in Week 10, Toure's stock may have plateaued.