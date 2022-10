Toure hauled in his lone target and picked up four yards in Sunday's 23-21 loss to the Commanders.

Toure suited up Sunday for the first time as a professional and was credited with a start, but he only saw one pass in his direction and finished fourth in Packers wideouts in snaps. It remains to be seen what the Packers' receiving corps will look like next Sunday against the Bills, but it's unlikely Toure's role will change significantly.