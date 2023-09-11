Toure was targeted three times and caught two passes for 18 yards in Sunday's 38-20 victory over the Bears.

Toure tallied only one target and one reception over the final eight games of the 2022 season, but he topped both numbers in Week 1 alone despite finishing fifth among Packers wideouts in snaps. Although Toure produced more than the two rookie receivers who earned a spot on Green Bay's roster, the playing time and the fact another wideout ahead of him on the depth chart -- Christian Watson (hamstring) -- did not play Sunday suggest his opportunities to make an impact will be limited.