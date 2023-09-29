Toure was targeted once and caught one pass for 35 yards in Thursday's 34-20 loss to the Lions.

The reception was easily Toure's longest of the season, but it was the only pass he saw thrown his direction, which isn't too surprising given that he played far fewer snaps than he did in the first three weeks. With fellow wideout Christian Watson joining the fray in Week 4 and another one -- Malik Heath -- dropped from the game-day roster, consider Toure Green Bay's fifth receiver moving forward.