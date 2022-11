Toure played four snaps and was not targeted in Thursday's 27-17 loss to the Titans.

Since playing a season-high 25 snaps in Week 9, Toure was on the field for just 12 plays the following week and only a third of that number one game later. Barring an injury to one of his fellow wideouts, his role will likely remain limited in the Packers' Week 12 matchup with the Eagles.