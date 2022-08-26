Toure was targeted eight times and caught six passes for 83 yards in Thursday's preseason contest against the Chiefs.

Toure needed a big night to maintain pace in the race for a roster spot, and he certainly had one, easily leading his team in both receiving yards and targets. As a seventh-round rookie who is behind at least six other players on the depth chart, Toure is still likely on the outside looking in. However, he has held his own during camp and is a good bet for the practice squad if he does not get a look elsewhere.