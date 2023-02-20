Toure was targeted 10 times and caught fie passes for 82 yards and a touchdown over 11 games in the 2022 season.
Toure made only a minimal impact in his rookie season, but the seventh-rounder did spend the entire campaign on the 53-man roster and made a couple plays around the midway point. He will have a chance to carve out a role as a sophomore, but he will find himself behind fellow youngsters Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, and likely at least another player or two.
