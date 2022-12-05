Toure was targeted once and caught one pass for seven yards in Sunday's 28-19 victory over the Bears.

After finishing fifth among Packers wideouts in snaps in back-to-back weeks, Toure placed fourth in that department Sunday and hauled in his first pass since Week 9. Toure was still on the field for only 12 plays, and he could be knocked back down a run when the Packers return to action in Week 15, as fellow rookie wideout Romeo Doubs (ankle) will likely be ready to get back on the field following Green Bay's Week 14 bye.