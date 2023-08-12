Toure was targeted four times and caught three passes for 56 yards in Friday's 36-19 preseason victory over the Bengals.
Toure made a mark during last year's preseason schedule, and he did the same in his first opportunity to do so in 2023, tallying two catches of at least 25 yards. All three of the passes he caught were thrown by backup quarterback Sean Clifford, so although he is listed as a starting wide receiver on the depth chart on Green Bay's official website, he is presumably no higher than the fourth option at his position behind Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed.
