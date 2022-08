Toure was targeted four times and caught three passes for 42 yards in Friday's preseason game against the 49ers.

Toure was busy in his first professional appearance, playing more snaps than any receiver besides Amari Rodgers. He made the most of his opportunities, turning two of his catches -- and nearly the third -- into first downs. The seventh-rounder certainly didn't hurt his chances of earning a roster spot, but he still faces an uphill climb to come away with one.