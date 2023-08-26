Toure was targeted four times and caught two passes for 16 yards in Saturday's 19-15 preseason victory over the Seahawks. He also returned three punts for 17 yards.

Toure did not start Saturday even with fellow wideouts Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks out with hamstring injuries, which does not bode well for him opening the season with a reliable role on offense. He may even be on the roster bubble, but it seems more likely than not that he makes the cut, particularly if the Packers plan to use him as a second option in the return game behind Keisean Nixon. Toure returned at least one punt or kick in all three exhibition contests Green Bay played.