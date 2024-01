Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said that Toure (knee), who was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, will "be down for a while," Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, Toure was spotted using crutches Wednesday. He would technically be eligible to return to action for the Super Bowl in the event Green Bay advances to the title game Feb. 11, but in all likelihood, his next chance to suit up will come next season.