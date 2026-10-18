The Packers activated Williams (ankle) from injured reserve Saturday.

Williams remains questionable for Sunday night against the Cowboys, but the transaction Saturday paves the way for him to play versus Dallas. With Skyy Moore (ankle) joining Jayden Reed (neck) on injured reserve Saturday, Williams could see offensive snaps behind Christian Watson and Matthew Golden, and there's a real chance Williams takes over WR3 duties in Green Bay moving forward. Bo Melton and J. Michael Sturdivant are his main competitors for snaps on offense.