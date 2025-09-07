Williams (hamstring) is listed as active Sunday against the Lions, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Williams has been battling a hamstring injury since mid-August, but after putting together a trio of three limited practices this week, the 2025 third-round pick will be available for his first NFL snap Sunday. Having said that, Green Bay's other wide receivers that were in the injury report -- Jayden Reed (foot) and Dontayvion Wicks (calf) -- also are active, so Williams may be on the outside looking in for snaps in a corps that includes rookie first-rounder Matthew Golden, Romeo Doubs and Malik Heath.